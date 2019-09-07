|
|
ROPER Helen Mary. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 4 September 2019 aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Len. A much loved mother to Gail, Paul, Ava and Sylvia. A loved grandmother of Wez, Angeline, Claire, Chantelle, Casey, Odette, Kirzan, Vaughn, Kaylene, Hayden and Luke. Great-grandmother to 23 great-grandchildren. Mary will be deeply missed by her sister Diana and daughter- in-law Kathy, son-in- law's Andy and Pete. A funeral service for Helen (Mary) will be held at St. Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga on Tuesday 10 September 2019 at 1.00pm. Special thanks to all staff involved in Mary's care at The Bayview rest home, Tauranga and Tauranga Public Hospital. Communications to the Roper family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 7, 2019