Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Omokoroa Community Church
Hamurana Road
Omokoroa
Helen Mary WOODHOUSE Notice
WOODHOUSE, Helen Mary. Died peacefully in Tauranga Hospital on 25 January 2020. Dearly loved wife of Dave. Cherished Mother of Claire and Sarah. Step-mother of Ruth and Kevin. Adored grandmother of Savannah, Freyja, Marcus, Adam, Samuel and Matthew. A private family service will take place. A celebration of Helen's life will take place at the Omokoroa Community Church, Hamurana Road, Omokoroa, on Friday 31 January at 1.00pm followed by a gathering at the family home. No flowers. Wear bright clothing please.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 29, 2020
