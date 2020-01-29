|
|
WOODHOUSE, Helen Mary. Died peacefully in Tauranga Hospital on 25 January 2020. Dearly loved wife of Dave. Cherished Mother of Claire and Sarah. Step-mother of Ruth and Kevin. Adored grandmother of Savannah, Freyja, Marcus, Adam, Samuel and Matthew. A private family service will take place. A celebration of Helen's life will take place at the Omokoroa Community Church, Hamurana Road, Omokoroa, on Friday 31 January at 1.00pm followed by a gathering at the family home. No flowers. Wear bright clothing please.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 29, 2020