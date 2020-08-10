Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
HOOGSTRATEN, Hendrika (Rika). Unexpectedly, but peacefully on Friday 7th of August 2020. Cherished wife and best friend of Klass for 56 years. Adored Mum of John and Angela. Beloved Oma of, Jessy, Hendrick, Ashton, Levi, Jax, Raymond, and Natasha. Loved and respected mother- in law of Steve and Caroline. A celebration of Rika's life will be held at Life Konnect, 371 River Road Kawerau, on Monday 10th of August at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA Kawerau, PO Box 111, Kawerau 3169, would be appreciated, or may be left at the service. Please send communications to the Hoogstraten family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane .
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 10, 2020
