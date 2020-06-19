Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Mark WILLIAMSON

Add a Memory
Henry Mark WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON, Henry Mark. Mark joined his Mona at the place prepared for them by their Lord on 17th June 2020, aged 95 years. Loved Dad of Lindsay (deceased) and Philippa, Bruce and Ursula, Ruth (deceased), Roger, and Yvonne and Neville Gupwell. Proud Poppa of Anna and Jem, Sarah and Jonnie, Michelle and Sophie. Grand Poppa to darling Toby. A service for Mark will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga on Monday 22nd June at 11 am. Mark will then be laid to rest with Mona at Akatarawa Cemetery, Upper Hutt on Wednesday 24th June at 1 pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -