WILLIAMSON, Henry Mark. Mark joined his Mona at the place prepared for them by their Lord on 17th June 2020, aged 95 years. Loved Dad of Lindsay (deceased) and Philippa, Bruce and Ursula, Ruth (deceased), Roger, and Yvonne and Neville Gupwell. Proud Poppa of Anna and Jem, Sarah and Jonnie, Michelle and Sophie. Grand Poppa to darling Toby. A service for Mark will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga on Monday 22nd June at 11 am. Mark will then be laid to rest with Mona at Akatarawa Cemetery, Upper Hutt on Wednesday 24th June at 1 pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 19, 2020