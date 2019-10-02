Home

Sadliers Funeral Services
FAIRWEATHER, Herbert William John. (Herbie) Suddenly on 29 September 2019 in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Elaine. Much loved father & father-in-law of Jan & Grant, Leanne, Darrell & Teresa. Loved Poppa of Graeme, Ashley and Natalie. Great Grandfather of Isla and Roman. A service for Herbie will be held at the Taupiri Rugby Club, Murphy Lane, Taupiri, on Thursday, 3 October 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Fairweather family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 2, 2019
