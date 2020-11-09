Home

Hester Jessie (nee May) (Hetty) MARSHALL

Hester Jessie (nee May) (Hetty) MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL, Hester (Hetty) Jessie (nee May). Passed away at Somervale Care Home on Friday 6 November, 2020. Much loved mother of Kristine, Jay, and Suzanne and mother-in-law of Allan, Dael, and Rodney. Special Nanna to her six grandchildren and twelve great- grandchildren. A special thankyou to the caring staff and management of Somervale Care Home. A farewell service for Hetty will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Friday, the 13th of November 2020 at 11am. All communications to the Marshall family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142 .
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 9, 2020
