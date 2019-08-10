|
METZ, Hibbe Evert. On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, aged 72 at home in Lake Hawea with Sandra at his side after 55 years together, not a day too much. He has left a huge void in the lives of his family. Beloved husband of Sandra. Loved and respected father and father-in- law of David and Melissa, Kirstie and Mike Mackey, and the late Karyn Gilbert and husband Tim. Very proud Opa of Sara, Ellie, Lauren, Aaron, Daniel, Jake and Luke. He was our rock and best friend. Huge thanks and gratitude must go to Dr Fiona MacLean, Dr Richard Sullivan and Dr Chris Jackson for their compassion and friendship. Thanks also to the Upper Clutha Hospice team and the Cancer Society. At Evert's request a private cremation has been held and there will be a gathering of family and friends on a date to be advised. John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life" Messages to Affinity Funerals, P O Box 387, Alexandra 9340 Cared for by AFFINITY FUNERALS Central Otago & Lakes District FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 10, 2019