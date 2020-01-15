|
REVFEIM, Hilary Daryl Frances (nee Sanft). Passed away peacefully in Tauranga surrounded by her family on Saturday 11 January 2020. Loved daughter of the late Walter Frank (Ralph) and Marion Ida Frances (Vaunne) Sanft. Daughter-in-law of the late Kristian and Mary Revfeim. Loved sister of Ralph, Deirdre, Courtenay and the late Vaunne. Dearly loved wife of the late Kristian (John) Alasdair Revfeim. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kristian Hamish, Calum John and Lotte, Ian Alasdair and Meaghan. Grandmother of Jade and Ryan. Grandma of Nina and Petra. Bestemor of Lars, Tor and Anneke. In accordance with Hilary's wishes, a private family funeral will be followed by a memorial service at a later date (advertised in this column).
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 15, 2020