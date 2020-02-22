|
REVFEIM, Hilary Daryl Frances. (nee Sanft). Passed away peacefully in Tauranga surrounded by her family on Saturday 11 January 2020. Loved daughter of the late Walter (Rolf) and Marion Sanft. Daughter in law of the late Kristian and Mary Revfeim. Loved sister of Ralph, Deidre, Courtenay and the late Vaughan. Dearly loved wife of the late Kristian (John) Revfeim. Loved mother and mother in law of Kristian Hamish, Callum John and Lotte, Ian Alasdair and Meaghan. Grandmother of Jade, and Ryan. Grandma of Nina, and Petra. Bestemor of Lars, Tor, and Anneke. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Hilary will be held at St Columba Church, 502 Otumoetai Road, Tauranga on Saturday 30th May at 2pm. All communications to the Revfeim Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 22, 2020