COMLEY, Hilary John (John). On 17 April, peacefully at home. Cherished husband of Jacqui. Loved father of Jacqueline and John, Alison and Bob, Nigel and the late Angela. Treasured grandfather of Joseph, Dominic, Frank, Rebecca, Cameron and Daniel and great grandfather of Rex. Loved brother-in-law of Jill, Pat, Wendy, Paul, Erin, Gail and Rev and fun uncle to all their children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all. According to John's wishes he will be privately farewelled. Any communications to 190 Marine Parade, Mt. Maunganui.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 20, 2020