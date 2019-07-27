|
ELLIS, Hohepa Hikutaia (Jock). 1.3.1941 - 25.7.2019 Aged 78 years "May each tear and each fond memory be a musical note of love" Passed away peacefully at home watching over his beloved Waipu Bay in Matapihi. Adored partner of Ngataierua Thomas. Beloved son of Steve and Riri Ellis (nee Te Kani), and brother of Malena(d), Mahaki(d), Huirau(d), Matiu, Tiwi(d), Terence(d), Hikareia(d), Christina, Hiruke- Atamatea(d), Ratahi and Hiruke. Cherished father of Maharata(d), Tukairangi, Petiareta, Taapuiti, Pikirangi and treasured koro of all his moko's and mokomoko. His funeral service (nehu) will be held at Hungahungatoroa Marae, Matapihi, Tauranga on Saturday 27 July 2019 at 1pm. Equiries to the marae on 07-5780-363.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 27, 2019