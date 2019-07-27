Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hohepa ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hohepa Hikutaia (Jock) ELLIS

Add a Memory
Hohepa Hikutaia (Jock) ELLIS Notice
ELLIS, Hohepa Hikutaia (Jock). 1.3.1941 - 25.7.2019 Aged 78 years "May each tear and each fond memory be a musical note of love" Passed away peacefully at home watching over his beloved Waipu Bay in Matapihi. Adored partner of Ngataierua Thomas. Beloved son of Steve and Riri Ellis (nee Te Kani), and brother of Malena(d), Mahaki(d), Huirau(d), Matiu, Tiwi(d), Terence(d), Hikareia(d), Christina, Hiruke- Atamatea(d), Ratahi and Hiruke. Cherished father of Maharata(d), Tukairangi, Petiareta, Taapuiti, Pikirangi and treasured koro of all his moko's and mokomoko. His funeral service (nehu) will be held at Hungahungatoroa Marae, Matapihi, Tauranga on Saturday 27 July 2019 at 1pm. Equiries to the marae on 07-5780-363.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hohepa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.