Honor Margaret HAY

Honor Margaret HAY Notice
HAY, Honor Margaret. Born 16 August 1930. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 13 September 2019 with family at her side, following a short illness. Much loved wife of Campbell (deceased). Sadly missed by Catherine and Neil, Geraldine, Frances and Jon, six grand children and five great grand children. A service to farewell Honor will be held at 2.30pm on Wednesday September 25 at the Community Hub - Patuki Manawa, 6 Talisman Drive, Katikati 3129.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 20, 2019
