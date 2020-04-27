Home

ORMSBY, Horace - RNZE 26.12.1937 - 25.04.2020 Passed away suddenly at home in the presence of his whanau. Son of Eru and Hinereira Ormsby. Dad to Katrina and Charlie, Michelle, Graeme (dec.) Koro to - Jarrod and Rena, Tama and Hauangi, Dan and Naomi, Cheyenne and Charlton, Dylan and Tiana, Chad and Aleisha, and Kade. Koro Koro to Hinereira, Lincoln- Jane, Macey, Jethro, Joey, Tiare, Bysonlee, Kanye, and Misha. Brother to Suzanne, Pat, Walter, Michael, Donovan, Heremaiah, Mereuaki, John, Peter, Allan and Sharron. (all dec.) Grace, Anthony, Clarence and Iwingaro. Uncle to many. Service via Zoom on Wednesday, 29th April 11.00am. All correspondence to Mel Bennett: [email protected] gmail.com Mobile: 022 457 0935
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 27, 2020
