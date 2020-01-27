|
MCCREADY, Huck (Ronald Malcolm) On 24th January 2020 age 65 years. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Loved partner of Joy and family. Much loved dad of Andrew and Jenna, Alice and Sam and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Waipuna Hospice, 43 Station Rd Te Puna, Tauranga. A service to celebrate Huck's life, will be held at the Stadium Lounge, Trust Power Bay Park Stadium, Truman Lane, Mt Maunganui, on Thursday 30 January 2020 at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Communication to the McCready Family, c/o P.O. Box 650, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 27, 2020