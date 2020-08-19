Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Morris MILLS

Add a Memory
Hugh Morris MILLS Notice
MILLS, Hugh Morris. 24173373 Wessex Volunteers Passed away 17th August after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father of Andrea and Alan, grandfather to Samuel, Olivia and Luke Davoine. Step- uncle to Dean and Justin Blaikie, Paula McLoughlin (all in Australia). A service for Hugh will be held at St. George's Anglican Church, 1 Church Street, Gate Pa, Tauranga at 2pm Saturday 22nd August. A special thank you to Dr Marie Hughes and staff at the Cancer Centre. Dr Miriama Delaibatiki and staff at the Kilgour Centre and all the doctors and nurses of Tauranga Hospital who helped to look after Hugh in his final days. Correspondence to the Mills family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -