|
|
MILLS, Hugh Morris. 24173373 Wessex Volunteers Passed away 17th August after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father of Andrea and Alan, grandfather to Samuel, Olivia and Luke Davoine. Step- uncle to Dean and Justin Blaikie, Paula McLoughlin (all in Australia). A service for Hugh will be held at St. George's Anglican Church, 1 Church Street, Gate Pa, Tauranga at 2pm Saturday 22nd August. A special thank you to Dr Marie Hughes and staff at the Cancer Centre. Dr Miriama Delaibatiki and staff at the Kilgour Centre and all the doctors and nurses of Tauranga Hospital who helped to look after Hugh in his final days. Correspondence to the Mills family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 19, 2020