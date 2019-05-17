Home

Powhiri Hura Kohatu Kia hiwa ra - kia hiwa ra Kia hiwa ra i tenei tuku Kia hiwa ra i tera tuku Tihei mauriora E nga waka, E nga hau e wha E nga mana, tena koutou, tena koutou, tena koutou katoa Ko tenei te reo karanga Kia tae a tinana mai Ki Tutereinga Marae Te Puna Pirirakau a te Rahoroi 15th June 2019 Te taima 4.30pm i mua i te to o te ra Ano a te Ratapu 16th June 2019 Te taima 10.30am A very warm welcome is extended to the many friends of Bibbins Aileen Tangitu (nee Webber) and Danny Boy Ormsby to attend their unveilings to either or both occasions. Nau mai haere mai - Na Kiritoha Chris Tangitu me tona whanau otira Na Merle Ormsby me tona whanau
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 17, 2019
