BOURNE, Ian Lawrence. On 24/11/2020 at Waipuna Hospice after a short illness, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Peggy for 54 years. Dearly loved dad and friend of Sherree and Chris Boyle, Justine and Mark Gerring, Rochelle and Red Baxter and Kylie and Dale Muir. Loved Grandad of Jordan and Josh, and Ryan, Hannah and Sam, and Marc, and the late Thomas. Loved Poppa of Holly and Cole and loved Great Poppa Ian of Alana and Ella. My workmate, travelling companion but most of all my best friend. He fought a hard battle. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice for their wonderful care. Funeral to be held at 1.30pm, Tuesday, the 1st of December at Legacy Funeral Home, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. All correspondence to 27/52 Condor Drive, Pyes Pa, Tauranga 3112.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 28, 2020