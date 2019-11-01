Home

HANNA, Ida Isabel (Gibby). In her 95th year passed peacefully at Bayview Care Tauranga on 29 October 2019. Loved wife of the late Hec, loved mother and mother in law of Ron and Pam, Stephen, Peter (deceased) and Val, and the very loved Gibby of her grandchildren. In accordance with Ida's wishes a private cremation has been held. Our special thanks to the staff at Bayview for the wonderful care that they provided. Communication to Ida's family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 1, 2019
