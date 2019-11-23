|
HARRIS, Ila Daphne. Passed away Friday 22nd November 2019 at Rymans hospital Tauranga in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell (Russ) Harris. Loved mother of Alan and Elaine, and the late Denise (deceased), David and Tracy, and grandmother of Esther and Glenn, Oleana and Jordan, Kelly and Kyle, and Megan and Nathan. Now at peace. A big thank you to all the staff at Rymans Hospital for their great care of mum over the last few months. A service for Ila will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Tuesday 26th November at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Harris family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 23, 2019