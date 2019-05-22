Home

WALMSLEY, Inez. (Member of Rural Woman) Passed away peacefully at home Monday 20th May, 2019. Beloved wife of John. Mother of Roger, Brian, Jack, and Wendy. Known as Granny to 11 beloved grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A service for Inez will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Otumoetai, Tauranga on Friday 24th May at 10:00 am followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Walmsley Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 22, 2019
