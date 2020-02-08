|
GECK, Irene Joy. Irene passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on Monday 3rd February 2020, surrounded by family, aged 75years. Wonderful wife of Graham for 56 years. Dearly loved mother of Jennifer, Annette, Pauline, Wendy, Peter, David and Adam. Loved grandmother to Pam, Kassandra, Adriana, Amber, Luke, Lee, Rebecca, Kris, Cody, Dylan Jordan, Nathan, Emma, Paige, Matthew, Archer and Jack. Great grandmother to Chloe, Tamanui, Zaylen, Justin, Kailani, Nicole, Reearn, Lanelle, Deziyah, Azaria, Madison, K-Leigh, Leighton, Amelia, Teegan, Charlotte, Harry, Bjorn, Eastyn, Tutere and Mya. A service for Irene will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Tuesday 11th February at 2:00pm. All communications to the Geck Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 8, 2020