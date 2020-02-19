|
|
HESFORD, Irene Sheila (nee MacGillivray). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on 18 February 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Brian. Cherished mother and mother in law of Brian and Diane, Christina (dec), Nigel and Shirley. Much loved Nana and Nana Irene. Much loved sister of the MacGillivray family. A service to celebrate Irene's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 10am on Friday, 21 February. All messages to the Hesford family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 19, 2020