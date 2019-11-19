|
|
KIVELL, Irene Veta (nee Hickford). Passed away peacefully on 16 November 2019, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of Alf. Much loved mum of Craig, Sandra Kivell and Brian Rooney. Cherished Arby to Brodie and Leilani. Loving sister of Alice in Opunake, Stewart in Sydney, Ellen (Deceased), Nancy (Deceased), Bruce (Deceased). 'Will be forever loved' A service to celebrate Irene's life will be held at 1pm on Thursday, 21 November at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. Messages to the Kivell family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019