|
|
ROW, Irye Archya Rosamund. (nee Freer) 5.09.1926-23.12.2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Cherished wife to the late Percy and Derek. Loved mother to Kay and David. A much loved nana to 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Tauranga Hospital. A service to celebrate Iryes' life will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, Gloucester Rd, Mt Maunganui on Saturday 28th December at 11am, thereafter interment at Pyes Pa Cemetery.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 26, 2019