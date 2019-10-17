|
|
LYNCH, Isabella Reid (Belle). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 15th October 2019, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Duncan, for 61 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kathy and Bhrent Guy, and Terri. Loved grandmother and great grandmother. A funeral service for Belle will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Saturday 19th October at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Lake Taupo Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 17, 2019