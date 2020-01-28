|
BALDOCK, Ivan (George). Left us on 26 January 2020 at home with family after a short illness. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Lorna, wife of 68 years, father and father-in-law of Colleen and Brian (Sexton), Kevin and Wendy, Helen, John and Kaye, Yvonne and Patrick and Susan (Monds). Cherished pop, big pop of ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A celebration of George's life will be held on Friday 31 January at Pyes Pa Memorial chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, at 2pm. George's ability to maintain his sense of humour and smile right to the end was admirable. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 28, 2020