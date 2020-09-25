|
O'CONNELL, Ivan David. 15.08.1947 - 22.09.2020 Suddenly. Much loved and cherished husband of the late Lilus. Adored and much loved father and father in law of Rachel and John, Maree and Shaun. Much loved and adored brother and brother in law of Rex and Jane, Wendy and Rowan, David (Australia). Cherished and devoted granddad to Grace, Jemma, Jayden, Bailey, Connor and Katierose. Cherished and loved Uncle to Shelley, Marcus, Dean, Leaha, Glen, Paul, Kent, Ashley, and Clay. Our Dad will lie at Shaun's house, 1 Ropata Street, Gisborne till Saturday. The funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 11am on Saturday 26th September followed by private cremation. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 25, 2020