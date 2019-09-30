Home

TRELOAR, Ivan. Peacefully on 28th September 2019, aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nola and father of Roy, Brian and the late Kerry. Treasured Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special friend to Val. Huge thanks to the amazing staff who cared for Ivan at Malyon House, Mount Maunganui. A Service for Ivan to be held at White Haven Funeral Home, 27 Old Taupo Road Rotorua on Wednesday October 2nd at 11 am followed by burial at Kauae, Ngongotaha.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 30, 2019
