Jack Cyril ASHWORTH

Jack Cyril ASHWORTH Notice
ASHWORTH, Jack Cyril. Passed away peacefully 12th February 2020 aged 90. Cherished husband of Betty (deceased). Beloved Father and Father-in-Law of Bryan and Franziska, Wayne and Deborah and Trudy. Proud Grandad, Grandad Jack and Poppy of Dshamilja, Yasper, Forrest, Carlos and Isabella; James and Michael; and Henry. Great Grandad of Lexie-Rose. A service will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Victoria Road, Mount Maunganui on Saturday, February 29th at 12pm. Communications to the Ashworth family PO Box 332 Gisborne 4040.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 22, 2020
