Jack LAW Notice
LAW, Jack. Sadly passed away Wednesday 2 September 2020 in his 88th year. Very precious husband of Patricia. Loved and respected father and father in law of Garry and Julie, Steven and Karen, Wendy and John. Precious Poppa of Brendon, Joss, Cody, Jess, Aimee, Ella and partners Annah, Lydia, Sophie and Jonny. Great- Poppa to Bailey, Eden, Jackson plus three newbies due shortly. The funeral will be held on Wednesday 9 September, please contact the family for more details at [email protected] Communications to the Law Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 5, 2020
