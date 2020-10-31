|
LAW, Jack. Patricia and her family wish to extend their thanks to so many very special people who supported us at such a sad time. The beautiful flowers, cards, baking, phone calls and online messages and also the people who watched the service online which was a very special day for us all. It made us very aware of how many people Jack had truly touched in his 88 years. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all. Love and blessings, Pat and families.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 31, 2020