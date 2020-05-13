|
MACDONALD, James (Jim) Alexander. Born 27 May 1947 passed away peacefully at home on 8th May 2020. Adored husband and soulmate of Andrea for 52 years. Treasured Dad of Carol and Chris and the late Rachel. Dearly loved grandad of Aron and Nikki, Melissa and Jarrod, Caitlyn and Luke. Great Grandad of Lincoln and Ayda. Your laughter is always in our ears and your cheeky grin in our hearts. Our special thanks to Waipuna Hospice. Funeral details to follow. Please contact Andrea 0274 549 581.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 13, 2020