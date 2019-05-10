|
|
BAKER, James Anthony (Tony). Passed away on 9th May 2019 aged 78 years. Loved brother and brother in law of Diane and the late Fred, Mike and Fern. Loved uncle of Stephen, Wayne, Mark and Shannon. Much loved and missed by all his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 7123, Wellington or left in Tony's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A service for Tony will be held at St Hilda's Anglican Church, The Parade, Island Bay, Wellington on Monday 13th May 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. The Wilson Funeral Home 04-389-6069 www.wilsonfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 10, 2019