PLESTED, James Henry (Jim). Passed away peacefully on 2nd October, 2019 at Mount Maunganui, aged 84 years. Gone to be with his beloved Ann. Dearest Dad of Cheryl and Mike, Kay and Wayne, Robyn and Peter, much loved Poppa to Glen and Chloe, Evan and Lauren, Liam and Izzy, Lucy and Matt and Ethan, a very precious Old Poppa to Blake. A special thanks to Somervale Metlife Retirement Village for your outstanding care, attention and respect given to Dad and our family, during his short stay in such a lovely Rest Home. A private family service has been held as per Jim's wishes. Communications to 46 Oriental Parade, Papamoa 3118.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 7, 2019