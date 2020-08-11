|
RAMSAY, James (Jim). Passed away on the 6th of August 2020 at his home in Kinloch Taupo surrounded by his loving family. Loved Husband of Margaret Ramsay (Kinloch) and father to Adam (Tauranga) and Gary. Father in law to Penelope (Dunedin), much loved grandfather of Oliver and Rebecca (Dunedin). Son of the late George and Euphemia Ramsay and brother to the late George and John Ramsay. Brother in law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many from around New Zealand and the world. A service for Jim will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street Taupo on Wednesday 12th August at 11 am all welcome. If you are unable to attend the service can be viewed live from the Taupo Funeral Services website: http://www.taupofuneral. co.nz/livestreamwebcast. While any gifts or flowers will be gratefully accepted we would ask that you instead make a donation in Jim's name to one of the following charitable organisations: The Cancer Society or Hospice New Zealand. Two organisation's that did so much for him and the family over the last year. Both support donations from their respective webpages where you can support the good work that they do. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 11, 2020