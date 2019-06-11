Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for James GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Thompson (Jim) GRAHAM

Notice Condolences

James Thompson (Jim) GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM, James Thompson (Jim). Jim passed away on June 4th 2019 in his 91st year. Loved husband of Robin and of the late Ina. Cherished Father and Father in law of David and Ros Graham, Margaret and Richard Gray and Jan and Peter Leggat. Treasured Big Jimmy to Jess, Cam, Alex, Mitch, Rachel, Pip, Ange, Amy and Sam and beloved great grandfather of 12. At Jim's request a private celebration of his life was held. Any correspondence to 117 Karewa Parade, Papamoa 3118.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.