GRAHAM, James Thompson (Jim). Jim passed away on June 4th 2019 in his 91st year. Loved husband of Robin and of the late Ina. Cherished Father and Father in law of David and Ros Graham, Margaret and Richard Gray and Jan and Peter Leggat. Treasured Big Jimmy to Jess, Cam, Alex, Mitch, Rachel, Pip, Ange, Amy and Sam and beloved great grandfather of 12. At Jim's request a private celebration of his life was held. Any correspondence to 117 Karewa Parade, Papamoa 3118.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 11, 2019