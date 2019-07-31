|
WIGHTMAN, James (Jim, Geordie). Passed away peacefully on July 30th 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Liz. Loving father and father in law of Diana, Will, Steve, Brian and the late Louise, Gill and Neil. Proud "Granday" to 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Te Puke Bowling Club, Palmer Place Te Puke on Friday August 2nd at 1pm. Thank you to Carter House for your loving care.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 31, 2019