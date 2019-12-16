Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 2529
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James BETHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William (Bill) BETHELL

Add a Memory
James William (Bill) BETHELL Notice
BETHELL, James William (Bill). Of Mt Maunganui. Formerly of Palmerston North. On Saturday, December 14th, 2019 (Peacefully) at Radius Peppertree, Palmerston North. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl, much loved Dad of Shirley and Ralph Pond, Denise Bethell, Vicky Bethell, and Vincent and Donna, loved Grandad of his 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A loved brother, brother- in-law and Uncle. "Will always be in our hearts and will be sadly missed." Messages to the Bethell Family, C/- P.O. box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at 1.30 p.m. Our thanks to the Staff at Radius Peppertree for their loving and devoted care.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -