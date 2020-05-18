|
POPPELWELL, Janet Vera (Jan) (nee Bull). Passed away peacefully on 12th May 2020 at Bob Owens Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Much loved and treasured mother and mother in law of Alison, Lesley and Euan (Dunedin), Janet, Christine and Stephen (London). Loved precious Nan of Emma, Richard and Sarah, Jayne and Nic, Scott and Jane, Marcus and Matthew. Great grandmother of Harriet, Georgia, Elliott, Freddie and Annabel. The family are especially grateful to the wonderful nurses and carers at Bob Owens Retirement Village. All communications to the Poppelwell family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144. A family service has been held. "To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die".
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 18, 2020