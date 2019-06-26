Home

Janice Ann (Waldie) MILLER

Notice Condolences

Janice Ann (Waldie) MILLER Notice
MILLER, Janice Ann (Nee Waldie). On Monday 24 June 2019, peacefully at home, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife and partner of Roger for 48 years. Mum of Christine and Scott, Nana of Tyla and Finn, Zachary and Sophie. Special Mother in law of Tracey and Jan. Janice will be fondly remembered by members of Harbour City Lions and Tauranga Te Papa Rotary and Rotary District 9930. A service will be held at Daniel's On the Park, 11th Ave, Tauranga at 2.00pm on Friday 28 June. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice PO Box 16299 Bethlehem. Communications to Miller Family, 390B Maungatapu Road, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 26, 2019
