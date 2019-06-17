|
|
STRAHL, Janice Mary (Jan). It is with great sadness that we advise our mother Jan died peacefully at Somervale Retirement Home on 14 June. Jan was dearly loved by her late husband Russell Strahl, and was a dearly loved mother and mother in law, a wonderful grandmother and great grandmother. Jan was also a dear friend to many. In accordance with her wishes Jan was privately cremated today. The family are holding a memorial service to celebrate Jan's life at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Monday 22 July at 3pm. We invite you to join us on this date. Messages to The Strahl family c/o Elliotts, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 17, 2019