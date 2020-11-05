|
TOWLER, Jason Lee. Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 3rd November 2020. Aged 47 years. Beloved son of Mary Towler and the late Brian Towler. Loved brother of Jackie, Allan, Karina, Mary-Jane and Bryan. Much loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews and dear friend of Neil. "Always in our hearts". A Service for Jason will be held at 13 Carroll Street National Park on Saturday 7th November at 12:00 Noon followed by a private cremation. Communications to PO Box 37 National Park 3948. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 5, 2020