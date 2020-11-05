Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason TOWLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Lee TOWLER

Add a Memory
Jason Lee TOWLER Notice
TOWLER, Jason Lee. Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 3rd November 2020. Aged 47 years. Beloved son of Mary Towler and the late Brian Towler. Loved brother of Jackie, Allan, Karina, Mary-Jane and Bryan. Much loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews and dear friend of Neil. "Always in our hearts". A Service for Jason will be held at 13 Carroll Street National Park on Saturday 7th November at 12:00 Noon followed by a private cremation. Communications to PO Box 37 National Park 3948. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -