Jean Cochran (Tasker) CHAPMAN

Jean Cochran (Tasker) CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN, Jean Cochran (nee Tasker). Passed away peacefully at Elmswood Rest Home, Tauranga on 22nd August 2019, aged 87years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric. Loved step-mother of Barbara, John and the late Vivien, and mother-in-law of Margaret. Much loved grandmother of Daniel, Sarah, Corola, Jonathan, Jeremy, Hayden, Joshua and Hannah and great grandmother of 10. Dearly loved sister of Tom and partner Lucy. Much loved aunt of Alan, Brent, Reece and Nicole and great aunt of Hayley and Callum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand (alzheimers.org.nz) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Otumoetai, Tauranga on Thursday 29 August at 2pm. Our heartfelt thanks to all of Jean's kind and loving friends and carers at Summerset Whanganui and Katikati and Elmswood Tauranga. Communication to the Chapman Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 27, 2019
