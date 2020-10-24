|
BROWN, Jean Haydon (nee Henry, formerly Rowe and Hughes). On October 20th 2020 at Elmswood Resthome, Tauranga, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Keith Hughes, Vic Rowe and Tom Brown. Loved mother and mother in law of Gladys and John Dawson, Lorraine Francis and Brian (deceased), James and Sharon Hughes, Sheryl and Peter Kitchen, Delwyn (deceased) and John Woodward, Keitha Hughes, Rhonnie Hughes and Vin Allen. Loving Nanna to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandson. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at the St John Union Church, St John Street, Opotiki on Wednesday 28th October at 12.30 pm to be followed by an interment in the Old Opotiki Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Opotiki St John Ambulance or Opotiki Fire Brigade and may be left in the church foyer. All communications to Brown/Hughes family, C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 24, 2020