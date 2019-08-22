|
|
MCNAY, JEAN LUCIA. formerly Smith nee Verbruggen After a long illness borne with courage and grace, Jean passed away peacefully on 18th August 2019. Much loved mother of Auriel, Neil, Marlene and Sylvia and their families. A special thanks to the staff at CHT Acacia Park for their love and care, & also to Dr Murray Smith. A private service has been held. A memorial service will be notified later. Messages may be sent to the McNay family c/- 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 22, 2019