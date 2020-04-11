|
HUNT, Jean Margaret (nee Friis). On April 8 2020 peacefully at Somervale Care Home Mount Maunganui. Aged 96. Loved wife of Jim (deceased). Treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Shirley and Keith, Barbara and Graeme, Stephen (deceased) and Glyn, and Graham. Darling Gran of Michelle, Gavin, Kylie, Melanie, Greg, Erin, and Daniel. Great Gran to her 9 great grandchildren. Privately cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to Shirley Hunt, 2/80 Maranui St, Mount Maunganui. email; [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 11, 2020