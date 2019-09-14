|
|
MOLE, Jean. Jean passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday 12th September 2019, aged 94. Much loved mother of Roger, Linleigh, Grant, Sue and Pete. Much respected "other mother" of Barbara. Dennis, Sue, Bill, and Norrich. Dearly loved by her 9 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. Thanks to Glynavon Staff, who cared for Jean and contributed to many happy memories, joy and laughter. A service will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Thursday 19th September at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Breast Cancer, either online at bit.ly/jmole1209 or can be left at the service. All communications to Mole Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 14, 2019