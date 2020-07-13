Home

Jemima. (nee Williamson also Struthers Gurney KING

Jemima. (nee Williamson also Struthers Gurney KING Notice
KING, Jemima. (nee Williamson, also Struthers, Gurney) On July 10th, 2020 peacefully at the Bayview Resthome, aged 107 years. Dearly beloved youngest daughter of the late John and Agnes Williamson, formerly of Wellington. Dearly loved sister of the late John and Vera Williamson, Harry and Agnes Macintyre, Harry, and Andrew Williamson. Loved and admired aunt and great, great, great aunt of her many nieces and nephews. A private cremation for Jemima has been held, a farewell memorial service will be held in Wellington.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 13, 2020
