Jennifer Ann "Jenny" (Lee) HARTMAN

Jennifer Ann "Jenny" (Lee) HARTMAN Notice
HARTMAN, Jennifer Ann "Jenny" (nee Lee). Passed away peacefully at home on July 16th 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved partner of Denis. Much loved mother and mother in law of Brett and Michelle, Aaron and Joanna and Jared and Emily. Loved Nana Jen and Jenna of Anna, Jane, James, Maia and Lilly. The service to celebrate Jenny's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Chapel (at the rear of the Pyes Pa Cemetery) on Saturday July 20th at 1pm followed by burial. A special thanks to Waipuna Hospice for their care of Jenny. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be greatly appreciated. All communications to Hartman Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 18, 2019
