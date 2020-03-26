|
ROBERTSON, Jennifer Ann. on March 23rd 2020, peacefully at home, aged 79. Dearly loved wife of Les for 57 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Michele and Ritchie Lovelock, Christine and Shaun Sievers, Delwyn and Sharon. Much loved nana to Kathryn, Shaun, Emily and Owen, Josh, Mitch and Emmajae, Renee, Adam, Thomas and Alex. Much loved great nana to JayJay, Charlotte, Kassie, Mackenzie, Anneliese and Parker. In accordance to Jenny's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank the MND Assoc for their support, Dr Murray Smith, Fiona Hewerdine, Omokoroa Lions Club and all Jenny's friends for their love and support during her illness. Communications may be posted to: 42 Youngson Road, R.D 8 Tauranga 3180 "We will all miss Mum so much but happy she is now at peace"
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 26, 2020